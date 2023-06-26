Jax Long, 18, has been charged with multiple drug-related offenses in connection with an investigation involving several Hudson High School students in January.
The criminal complaint filed with the St. Croix County Circuit Court lists charges of possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin, possession with intent to deliver THC, and possession of THC.
According to Hudson Police Department Detective Ryan Bleskey, the investigation recovered $9,945 in cash, 199 THC cartridges, 19.95 ounces of THC flower and 22 psilocybin edibles from multiple residences.
A search warrant, executed on Jan. 26, 2023, at the defendant’s home, recovered THC and bank statements.
Law enforcement had reason to believe that the defendant had been tipped off about the investigation and hid the contraband in unknown locations. According to reports, after being told his cooperation would be taken into consideration, Long told Bleskey and St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Michael O’Keefe he would take them to two locations where he stashed his phone, drugs and money.
His phone, driver’s license and $1,138 in cash were recovered at his friend’s home. The remainder of the recovered contraband was found in another friend’s vehicle, including $8,807 in cash, psilocybin and THC cartridges.
On June 19, Long waived his right to a preliminary hearing — a procedure that determines if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial — and a plea and sentencing hearing was scheduled for August 23, at 9 a.m.
Long faces two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge:
Possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin in an amount of less than 100 grams constitutes a Class G felony, which carries a fine of up to $25,000 and imprisonment of up to 10 years.
Possession with intent to deliver THC in an amount between 200 grams and 1,000 grams constitutes a Class H felony, which carries a fine of up to $10,000 and imprisonment of up to six years.
Possession of THC constitutes a misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment up to six months.
With each charge, the court may choose to suspend the defendant’s driving privileges for six months to five years. Suspensions imposed must be served consecutively.
If convicted, all money seized will need to be forfeited by the defendant.
Bleskey said Long’s operation involved a number of other students. Law enforcement tried to identify as many of those involved as they could.
The criminal complaint and investigation includes at least six minors whose records are legally protected.
