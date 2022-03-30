Dr. Neal Melby (incumbent)
Age: 81
Occupation: Retired
Family: Married, four sons, 10 grandchildren, all in or graduated from the New Richmond Public School System
Prior Political Positions: School Board
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? I would like to see continuity of the School Board.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? At this point in time it appears that COVID is starting to get a whole lot less. So identify students who have been infected, get them tested and then have them quarantined as best they can and see their physician.
Do you see a role for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward? It depends on the circumstances. I don’t think that children learn as well with remote learning. It takes an individual that is really motivated for that.
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum? Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students? Curriculum should be well-balanced. It should be approved by the curriculum coordinator as well as the school board.
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other students? Yes, absolutely.
Should there be term limits for board members? That’s a good question. As long as the board members keep up with the current teaching methods and administrative decisions, I think they can continue.
What should the district's No. 1 priority be? Help each student learn to their full potential.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election?
No. All elections should be open. Everyone should have a chance to vote and voice their opinions. I’d like to see more people involved in the school board meetings.
Greg Gartner (incumbent)
Age: 64
Occupation: Westfields Hospital
Family: Married, four married sons, nine grandchildren, one on the way.
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? School Board is a non partisan position, I strive to study and review thoroughly each item that is voted on and then make the best decision for all of our 3,500 students.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? In school, learning is the most important area for the majority of students. If we should have a major surge in COVID we will need to review all available information and make a decision in the best interests of all students. I would prefer to keep any mitigation measures at the least intrusive level.
Do you see a role for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward? Remote learning is an important area for a select number of students.
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum? Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students? Controversial issues need to be reviewed, and the public needs to be well informed and involved with these decisions. Students should be able to be informed about current issues without political bias.
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other students? Yes.
Should there be term limits for board members? No opinion.
What should the district's No. 1 priority be? Move past COVID, get all students caught up and continue work on long term planning for buildings and instruction.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election? No.
Jessica Brotzler
Age: 37
Occupation: My No. 1 job is being a mom. I have a bachelor degree in business and communication, recently obtained my substitute teaching license, and I am coaching fifth-grade girls volleyball.
Family: I’ve been married to my high school sweetheart, Matt, for 12 years. We have two beautiful daughters. Aria is a kindergartener, and Chloe is in fifth grade.
Prior Political Positions: None
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? I decided to run for school board when I found that there was only one school board member that currently had children in the district. I feel that it is important that school board members be parents to school-aged children so they are aware of how the children are being affected by decisions that the school board is making.
The pandemic drove a wedge between the schools and parents. I want to help bridge the gap and get parents, teachers and the school board back working together to build a brighter future for our children despite what is going on in society.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? As the pandemic changes to an endemic, I think it's important to continue to have parents keep sick children home. The last year with masks optional has given us the data needed to allow parents to make an informed decision on if they want to mask their children.
Do you see a role for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward? There are currently a lot of great online learning options available in Wisconsin. I don’t see it necessary to have an online option in New Richmond as it would require more time from teachers.
Teachers are already struggling to find time for lesson plans and grading homework with the current substitute teacher shortage. I don’t find it necessary to add to their current stress and time shortage.
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum? Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students?
Teachers' curriculum should be approved by the school board. America was built on war, blood and tragedy. No part of history should be erased. It’s important that teachers present the facts to children and allow them to form their own opinions about our history.
This is how children learn critical thinking and problem-solving. By telling them what to think about a certain event or situation we are taking away from the opportunity to grow as a person.
I believe that in certain classes discussing these hot button topics can be beneficial. However, with these discussions occurring it's important that all parties participating be presented with the facts, and everyone allowed to freely express their opinion and feelings in a respectful manner without any biased opinion or repercussion.
I do feel that these types of discussions should take place in a high school setting as these young adults are going to be active members of society and will be exercising their right to vote in the near future.
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other students? I believe that for the safety of teachers and students it is extremely important that staff take necessary steps such as reporting, monitoring and make a plan to keep everyone safe including the suspected student.
I want to have a discussion with the teachers and parents to find out what the current issues that they are seeing in the schools and with the students are. The teachers are seeing first hand the problems that are occurring and parents are seeing the repercussions of these problems.
It’s vital that we get teachers and parents working together to keep our schools safe and performing at their best.
Should there be term limits for board members? I am not opposed to term limits. It would be hard to determine what an appropriate limit is for a school board term as children are in school for a minimum of 13 years, and I feel parents should be involved in the school board.
What should the district's No. 1 priority be? The No. 1 goal of the school board should be to get the kids back on track after all of the interruptions of pandemic. It’s important that we try to minimize the long-term effects of virtual learning and prolonged periods of time being out of school in order to set the children up for success in their future.
It is also important that the school board start focusing on how the town is growing and how the schools will handle that growth within the schools as a referendum will be happening in the future.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election? I do not see any reason to question the legitimacy of this election.
Christi Westlund
Age: 38
Occupation: Accountant
Family: Married 15 years with 2 children
Prior political positions: None
What is the primary reason you have decided to run for school board? I feel as though there needs to be more active parental involvement and fresh perspectives. Most of the board members do not have children currently in school and therefore do not actively see what is happening outside of the board meetings.
What mitigation measures, with regard to COVID-19, would you endorse, if any, going forward? I believe that if you are sick, you stay home. If you so choose to wear a mask upon coming back, that is your choice. COVID-19 isn’t going away, and we need to get to that point where we accept that and get back to how we used to handle sickness.
Do you see a role for remote learning as an elective option for some students going forward? I believe there are many great online learning options already available if one chooses that route, but we need to use our resources in the New Richmond School District for our children who are attending in person.
How much freedom should teachers have over curriculum? Should they be allowed to discuss controversial topics such as critical race theory, the 2020 presidential election, COVID-19, etc. with students? I believe parents and teachers should work together to come up with non-divisive lesson plans. We need to keep to age appropriate, fact-based plans, letting kids form their own opinions is important. Teacher’s opinions on these topics including political opinions, no matter which “side of the aisle”, not have a place in schools.
Should district staff be required to report students they suspect might be a danger to other students? I believe there are already measures in place in regards to dealing with difficult situations. We all need to work together to stop bullying and that includes a concerted effort by teachers, who are able to see much of it during the course of the school day.
Should there be term limits for board members? I am not opposed to term limits. New ideas create new solutions that one might be blind to if complacency has taken hold of those who have been on the board for an extended period of time.
What should the district's No. 1 priority be? The district should always have the student’s educational journey as foremost priority. Each child may have different ways of achieving success, so empowering their success to be ready for life beyond grade school is very important.
Is there any reason to question the legitimacy of this election? No.
