New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik will be presenting a program entitled, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” Thursday, Aug. 25, at the New Richmond High School.
In an effort to accommodate busy schedules, the program will be presented at 12:30 p.m. and repeated again at 6 p.m. The program lasts about an hour and half.
The program is free to the public; however, due to the sensitive nature of the topic and graphic photos and videos, this program is limited to those 18 years and older. Exceptions will be made for any 17-year-old high school senior that wishes to attend and any child 15 and older accompanied by a parent.
In light of recent tragic events on the Apple River and the Mall of America and with school starting up in a couple weeks, Yehlik had been approached by several area businesses and faith based organizations about putting on the program which he initially presented several years ago as part of the Living Well Together initiative.
“It’s on people’s minds right now especially with kids going back to school in the next couple weeks. The idea behind the program is to give people the tools to recognize when they’re in a bad situation, how to avoid it if they can, and if they can’t, some options about what to do,” Yehlik said.
The presentation provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, the role of professional guardians, civilian response options and medical issues.
“I encourage anyone that’s interested or has questions certainly to come and check it out. The information is meant to be a conversation starter whether that’s in your place of work or if you take the information home and teach it to your kids on a level that they can understand,” Yehlik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.