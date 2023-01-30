Work to rebuild the office and several apartments damaged by a fire on June 6, 2022, at 509 Germain St. in Somerset is expected to begin in early February, according to building owner Mark Vanasse.
The fire damaged the office, two apartments and the community room while causing smoke damage to a number of other units in the complex.
“We thought it (the cause of the fire) was electrical, but to 100% narrow in on that as the cause was almost impossible,” said Somerset Fire and Rescue Chief Travis Belisle.
“The fire started in my office. The exact cause of it was undetermined. We assume it was an electrical failure,” Vanasse added, “Because the fire was in the central part of the building, there was no service there.”
The residents in all 24 apartments, a number of which were elderly, were displaced. There‘s been no occupancy in the building since.
With the cause remaining undetermined, it has taken Vanasse some time to reach a settlement with his insurance company.
“You want things to go fast, but we had substantial damage done to the building. It took us five months to settle with the insurance company here in the first part of November,” Vanasse said.
Fortunately, following the fire the community stepped up.
“Nothing was easy about this because you’re dealing with elderly people that are displaced. But we’ve been extremely fortunate with our community,” Vanasse said,” Relatives have taken people in and the Red Cross has been there to help people that needed it due to the displacement as well.”
Vanasse says he has tried to stay in touch with displaced tenants to keep them updated on progress to rebuild the apartments.
“We’ve continued to work with the residents since the fire. We try to send out a newsletter to them every two weeks on the progress we've made or not made. Up until November it was mostly progress not made,” Vanasse said.
Vanasse does not expect all of the tenants to return once the complex reopens.
“There've been some health issues with some of the tenants and some of them just need more care too,” Vanassae said. “Everyone that rented there (originally) will have the first opportunity to move back in when we’re ready to go. I think right now we have a potential of 18 of the residents that would be moving back.”
The rebuild will result in four apartment units, the office, the community room and the laundry room being replaced.
“In the next two weeks we’re disconnecting all the electric, sewer, water and heating lines that go to the damaged units. We’re hoping to start the demolition Feb. 6,” Vanasse said.
Vanasse reports he signed contracts with a builder last October but that it has taken them a couple of months to line up all the supplies and get things going.
If everything goes according to plan, folks should be able to rent and move back in this summer.
“I built the unit 45 years ago and have dealt with everyone since then. My heart goes out to all the people that have had to wait,” Vanasse said.
