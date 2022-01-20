January is Radon Action Month. Radon exposure is the second leading cause of lung cancer nation-wide, causing about 21,000 deaths per year in the U.S. and about 500 deaths per year in Wisconsin.
Find out if you are at risk by testing your home for radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the soil beneath and around some of our homes.
The Department of Health Services estimates that about 1 out of 10 homes in Wisconsin have radon levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency guideline of 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter). Having a home with levels above this guideline increases the risk of developing lung cancer.
Radon has no smell, taste or color, but you can protect yourself from radon with a simple and inexpensive test that homeowners can do themselves.
Short term radon test kits can be purchased for $10 from St. Croix County Public Health. All testing and lab fees are included in the cost of the kit.
Kits are available at
St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Rd., Hudson.
St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Ln., New Richmond.
If you purchase a radon test kit elsewhere, make sure the kit is approved by the U.S. EPA.
If elevated radon levels are found in your home, you should contact a trained and certified contractor. A list of local certified measurement and mitigation contractors can be found at Lowradon.org. For more information visit the St. Croix County website at sccwi.gov/Radon or call 715-246-8263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.