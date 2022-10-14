In October of 1972 the Lower St. Croix River was federally recognized as a Wild and Scenic River. The act protected the scenic beauty and wildlife of the river. On Oct. 13 the Wild Rivers Conservancy held a 50th anniversary celebration ceremony in Marine on St. Croix.
The Lower St. Croix River begins at Taylors Falls, Minnesota. The river flows 52 miles before becoming a tributary of the Mississippi River in Hastings.
Between those 52 miles the The Wild Rivers Conservancy protects the river and watershed. The goal of the nonprofit organization is to inspire future generations to continue to protect the river.
The celebration was hosted by National Park Service’s Regional Deputy Director Rick Clark. On stage with Clark was a panel of members who had involvement with the protection of the river.
Peter Gove was in his early 20’s when he was in Washington DC helping to lobby for federal protection. The upper portion of the St. Croix River had just been protected but Gove wanted more. As a member of the conservation, he recalled talking with senators and congressmen to approve protection for the lower part.
“People in Washington didn’t want to include it with other rivers they planned to protect because it was too close to a metropolitan area,” Gove explained. “We had an ace up our sleeve because we knew people in state legislation who would approve it.”
The watershed was facing development attempts from contractors. Gove said contractors knew the beauty the river had and wanted to capitalize. Hudson was one city affected by construction efforts, Gove said.
“In the 1960’s contractors had planned to build a large ten-story high rise apartment complex in downtown Hudson right where you would cross the I-94 bridge,” he said.
The real estate development would be right on the river, affecting the waterway. Gove said the news sent the public into an uproar.
The real estate development ultimately failed after Minnesota Attorney General Warren Spannaus intervened. While the development failed, residents knew it would be a matter of time before another attempt would be made. The public turned to federal politicians asking for help.
It would be at this time Minnesota and Wisconsin Senators Walter Mondale and Gaylord Nelson got involved. The two came together to introduce federal legislation despite opposition from the Department of Interior. Mondale and Nelson had their bipartisan legislation signed into law by the Nixon administration in 1972.
Gove said the failure of the development served as a landmark decision because it resulted in legislation and showed the value of the river to residents.
“That development came close to approval. Luckily we had enough opposition from the public and politicians to stop it. If it was approved downtown Hudson would look a lot different today,” he said.
After the history lesson panel members shared personal stories. Their stories included memories or favorite moments of being involved with the river.
Ellen Denzer said her family has been involved with the river for three generations. Her grandfather owned land north of Prescott. As the population in the area began to grow the land caught the attention of buyers.
“Decades ago the Wisconsin DNR paid him a visit and asked if he was interested in selling because they said the property would make a great location for a ranger station,” Denzer said. “He was given a lowball offer and declined. They continued to convince him to sell in the years that followed but never did. I’m glad he held his ground.”
Buck Malick said he spent most of his time on the river in Hudson. One of his favorite memories was a humorous story about a botched boat launch.
Malick was launching his boat from a marina in Hudson. As he departed from the docks he noticed a problem.
“I realized I forgot to put the plug back in the boat,” Malick said with a laugh. “Luckily I noticed it and got the boat back to the docks before I got too far out on the river and sank it.”
Panel member Bill Palmquist is from Afton, Minnesota. He told a story about showing his children the beauty of the river by taking them to floodplains.
Palmquist explained the river was prone to flooding near his area. Every spring he said the river would flood and leave rings on trees. He said you could use the rings to determine how high the water level was from the flooding.
“I’d tell my kids ‘if you were here one month ago at this spot you'd be this many feet underwater’,” Palmquist said.
He recalled looking at the rings caused by flooding created bonding moments for his family. He added it allowed him to educate his children about the river.
As stories and history filled the room, Gove concluded the event by saying conservation work will continue. He said the watershed still faces issues including invasive species, pollution and pressure from developers.
“Looking back over the past fifty plus years, we can see the impact of government and citizen leaders who fought to secure and enforce lower St. Croix River protections but this work is not done,” Gove said.
For those who enjoy the Lower St. Croix River, the event reminded people of the importance of looking into the past to see how the river got to where it is today. It also reminded them to enjoy the beauty it holds and how it can continue to be protected in the future.
