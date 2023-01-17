Healthy dining destination, ProteinHouse, is hitting the six-month mark of being open in Hudson.
Owners and Hudson lifers Joylynn Auderieth and Jesse Penman have a history as a team, working together as realtors. With a bit of prior restaurant experience, the two have made a go of the new business venture.
Located on the hill, between Noodles and Company and Chipotle, ProteinHouse, 1047 Pearson Drive, offers a clean, healthy and nutritious meal. It doesn’t matter what time of day, the service will be quick, the food fresh and the options endless.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served from open to close. Beverages like coffee, shakes and fresh-squeezed juice are available. House-baked goods feed the sweet tooth.
The kitchen, run by Edinson Guaman, who moved to Hudson from Ecuador, works with his team in the back of the house to cook meals to order.
Whether you swing in for lunch, pop by for a shake to snack on or pre-order off of the meal prep menu, nothing comes out of a preservative filled package.
All burgers are made from grass-fed bison meat. Fruits and vegetables are delivered fresh daily. Salmon is caught, frozen and immediately shipped to the restaurant.
There are no GMOs. It’s all organic.
ProteinHouse, a Las Vegas concept chain, was the vision of two body builders. Though a perfect fit for a bodybuilder, the demographic of folks that eat with ProteinHouse is indefinable.
“It’s literally everybody,” Penman said.
Salads, wraps, burgers, bowls, pancakes, salads, shakes and more.
Auderieth and Penman are off to a fantastic start, and with rights of first refusal in Wisconsin and Minnesota, they’ve got big plans to keep going. Soon enough, they hope to open locations on the other side of the river.
“We believe in this concept,” Penman said, which makes the plans to expand a no-brainer.
