The Hudson Common Council Monday hosted a public hearing, Monday, June 6, on public comments during council meetings.
One community member spoke over Zoom to express concerns with how public comment is currently operating.
Alderperson Sarah Bruch, who initiated the public hearing on public comment, said the council had heard from a few other folks outside of the hearing but invites others who have thoughts on public comment to email the council.
Old fire station demolition
Hudson City Council previously approved a contract with SEH for design services regarding the demolition of the old fire station, 222 Walnut St., and the expansion of the Williams lot to occupy the space.
On June 6, council approved the final project draft, which would include removal of the retaining wall holding up the existing building and that the existing flagpole is attached to, but would leave the east wall of the building intact as it is currently holding up Third Street.
An additional 40 general purpose parking stalls, four ADA stalls and two smaller, bike or motorcycle parking spaces were built into the final draft.
Quick hits
Council approved an ad hoc proposal review committee formation to select a proposal in preparation of updating the city’s municipal zoning code. Mayor Rich O’Connor will sit on the committee and appoint three staff members and one plan commissioner. During the June 7 council meeting, O’Connor appointed Alderperson Mike Kennedy and Alderperson Joy Knudson to sit on the committee as well, making a total of seven members.
Council voted to change the avenue of applications for amusement devices and mechanical musical device licensing to the city clerk’s office instead of the council. Updating this ordinance will allow the clerk's office to approve and process in a more timely manner. “We’ve been trying to streamline some of our licensing,” City Administrator Aaron Reeves said. Devices include any coin-operated machine or device, the operation of which involves a skill feature and which is operated by coins of any denomination; and any mechanical phonograph, nickelodeon or other musical device operated by the use of coins or similar tokens.
