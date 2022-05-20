The Hudson Public Works committee met on Monday, May 9, and heard from Public Works and Parks Director Mike Mroz about an ongoing issue regarding oil recycling at the East Public Works Shop, 1520 Second St.

Hudson residents are invited to drop off used motor oil for free to be reused to heat the public works shops. This has been the case for the last several years.

Recently, residents have been disposing of liquids other than oil, contaminating the recycling tank. Since the site is not under 24/7 surveillance, other liquids are being mixed in with the motor oil, despite rules that require disposal during supervised hours.

This contamination requires annual maintenance to service clogged jets, dirty filters and carbon build up.

It has been costing the city an unnecessary, annual $3,000.

The city’s vendor will no longer be servicing the used oil tank because of the ongoing contamination.

“Staff has tried to contact other companies to perform the work but have not had success,” Mroz wrote in his statement to the public works committee. “Many of the same reasons are cited.”

A fool-proof solution is unclear, but one thing the committee hopes to do is educate residents on the correct way to dispose of motor oil, even if it’s not with the city, Alderperson and Public Works Committee member Mike Kennedy said.

Hudson automotive waste disposal To view other disposal sites in the area, visit sccwi.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1000/Automotive-Waste-PDF?bidId= . O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1920 Crestview Dr., Monday-Friday, 7:30-10 a.m.; Saturday, 7:30-9 a.m.; Sunday, 8-9 a.m. Dispose of batteries (not 6V), oil and oil filters. Hudson City Public Works, 1520 Second St., Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Dispose of oil, oil filters, scrap metal and transmission fluid. Express Lube and Rental, 900 O’Keefe Rd., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a fee, dispose of oil. Hilltop Service Center, 1000 O’Keefe Rd., Monday through Friday, 7-8 a.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dispose of batteries, oil and scrap metal. For a fee, dispose of tires. Fleet Farm, 1001 Industrial St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dispose of batteries. For a fee, dispose of tires.

“The public works department has researched installing a gate to secure the site, but the cost is too expensive to warrant this type of system,” Mroz said. “We’ll continue to educate the public to what is acceptable… If the city continues to receive contaminated oil, other ‘mystery’ liquids, or the ‘drop and run’ items, the public works department will be forced to close down the site.”

In Hudson, there are five locations that accept used motor oil and dozens more in the surrounding area, many of which do not come with a fee.

The Hudson Public Works Shop is serviced from 6:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. Outside of those hours, residents need to look to other places for drop off, as there are no after hours or weekend drop off.

The oil also needs to be free of other liquids, like antifreeze and transmission fluid. These liquids are what require annual and costly maintenance.