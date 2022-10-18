Eleven full-time staff. Up to 20 seasonal employees. Three buildings. One computer. 32,000 square feet.
Just by the numbers, the resources that the Hudson public works staff has might seem just fine.
When compared to surrounding cities the size of Hudson, they’re working out of about half the space they could be. 55,000 to 70,000 square feet of workshop, garage and breakroom space is standard for a city like Hudson.
“We’re busting at the seams,” Director of Public Works and Parks Mike Mroz said.
Mroz shared the need for some upgrades with the Public Works Committee by giving them a tour of a few of the facilities at its meeting Oct. 5.
The concerns Mroz outlined were put together in November 2020 in an assessment report detailing facility needs.
The main public works shop is at 1520 Second St., overlooking Lake Mallalieu. The site consists of two buildings constructed at approximately the same time, which is guessed to be in the 1980s. The main workshop building is about 10,000 square feet.
One of the primary concerns that Mroz and the committee are hoping to address is efficiency.
Currently, two of the facilities are on the far north side of Hudson, meaning trips across town can often take 15-20 minutes one way. This poses challenges if mid project, any of the staff need to return for different equipment. Mroz hopes that in the future, a main facility will be at a central location, not in the direct line of traffic.
This site on Second Street, through peak traffic to the south end of town, reduces the efficiency of the public works team, as they have to spend considerable time in transit.
Just south of the buildings at 1520 sits three public works buildings constructed at different times, including three storage and parking buildings at 1425 Second St. The oldest of all the buildings was estimated to be constructed in the 1960s.
The report recommends that the city consider purchasing a site on Hanley Road for a future public works facility and sell the site at 1520 Second St. There is potential to repurpose the other site on Second Street to a police impound area. There are a few other scatterings of public works buildings, one on Ward Avenue, which the report suggests to be used for the parks department.
Public works is one of the behind the scenes departments that keep the city moving forward.
“Public works are the backbone of the city,” Mroz said.
And he’s right. Without the continued snow plowing, road maintenance, DNR permitting, traffic signal control, street lighting, storm clean up and stormwater maintenance provided by the department, the city of Hudson would look quite different.
These maintenance require vehicles, so much of the public works facility space is parking storage.
“There’s time where equipment is buried three, four vehicles deep, where employees will have to move three pieces of equipment to get to the one that they need for the day. And it just takes time in the morning away from when they could be working in the field,” Mroz said.
Mroz described how facilities in surrounding communities are set up with parking stalls or trailer bays for vehicles to pull straight through.
These tight quarters are part of another big reason Mroz and the Public Works Committee are looking at a new facility – safety.
“These larger sites, larger facilities, there’s dedicated workspaces for machining, for working, for welding, and we don’t have that opportunity right now because the site is so small. Staff really need to be careful of where they’re setting up workstations and how it affects the other staff,” Mroz.
Welding stations were one of the examples Mroz gave for maintenance that requires various safety measures but lacks a dedicated workspace under current circumstances.
Lighting and ventilation are outdated, space is limited, but staff still operate in safe conditions, it just takes additional time and steps to ensure it.
“We’re very cognizant of the impact that any type of new facility would have on [the taxpayers],” Mroz said.
The goal is to try to incorporate a new facility in the upcoming capital improvement plan, with hopes of moving forward in the next few years.
“It’s been on the list for 10 or 15 years,” City Council member Joy Knudson and member of the Public Works Committee said. “The public works staff work really hard.”
After touring the facility, Knudson and the Public Works Committee saw first hand the space Mroz’s team has to work with. It was abundantly clear to Knudson that something will have to change for the city to continue to grow.
Combining all the square footage needed into one, modern, up-to-date building building not only will increase safety and efficiency, it will better staff supervision and process advancement as well.
The committee will continue to discuss the topic and pass it along to the Common Council accordingly.
