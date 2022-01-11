Property damage
Damage to a building at DP Mini Storage was reported on Dec. 22. Nothing appeared missing.
Theft
A package was reported stolen from a mailbox on North Street, Dec. 20. Value:$35.
A gas drive off was reported on Jan. 1 at Holiday Station Store on Crest View Dr. Value: $32.40.
A gas drive off was reported on Dec. 27 at Holiday Station Store on Crest View Dr. Value: $31.51.
