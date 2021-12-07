Theft
A vehicle was reported missing from the driveway of a residence on Southpoint Drive on Nov. 15.
A theft of Milwaukee tools from a work truck was reported on Nov. 16. Value: $400.
A gas drive off was reported at the Holiday Station Store on Crest View Drive on Nov. 16. Value: $48.38.
The Holiday Station Store on Coulee reported a gas drive off on Nov. 17. Value: $67.68.
An airsoft gun was reported stolen from Fleet Farm on Nov. 17. Value: $74.99.
A comforter was reported stolen at Tumble Fresh Coin Laundry on Nov. 18. $300.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on Crestview Drive.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on Namekagon Street on Nov. 20.
A license plate was stolen off a vehicle on Nov. 22 on Spruce Drive.
A gas drive off was reported on Nov. 27 at the Holiday Gas Station on Crest View Drive.
On Nov. 27, a license plate was reported stolen on South Point Drive.
Damage to property
Damage to a trailer and a utility box was reported on Nov. 23 on Enloe Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.