Due to the need to train new bridge tenders to operate the Stillwater Lift Bridge, the 2021 lift schedule will not resume until 8 a.m. Saturday, May 15, as required by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Prior to the start of the regular Stillwater Lift Bridge schedule, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will lift the bridge with a 24-hour notification. The water traffic must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110.
Once the season begins, bridge tenders will staff the lift bridge full time and the bridge will open every 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week until the end of the year’s schedule, sometime around Oct. 15.
MnDOT will respond to special openings after midnight every day on a two-hour notice basis. Boaters must call MnDOT at 651-234-7110 a minimum of two hours in advance to schedule a bridge lift outside the regularly scheduled lifts. Any requests received by marine radio will be relayed by the bridge tender to the dispatcher.
During the periods of the day when the bridge is staffed, bridge tenders will monitor channel 16 on the marine band radio. Upon receiving a call on channel 16, conversations will be switched to channel 14.
For more information or a printable lift schedule, please visit the Stillwater Lift Bridge website at www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/liftbridge/schedule.html.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.