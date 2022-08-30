This year, New Richmond welcomes 42 new teachers and support staff to the district.
Ryan Vang
Position: District nurse.
Education: I graduated high school from Somerset, Wisconsin. I went on to further my education at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and earned my bachelor’s degree in nursing.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I originally wanted to work in the clinical setting, but after spending two years as the district nurse at Somerset, I found my passion for working with students, families and the whole school community.
Allyson Techmeier
Position: ELL teacher.
Education: Undergrad degree in child, youth and family studies with an emphasis in family communication from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; graduate degree in early childhood education at Grand Canyon University.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My family had a friend who was a teacher, kindergarten, and I would spend every day I could working in her classroom. I loved it.
Caitlyn Alderink
Position: Hillside Elementary fourth grade teacher.
Education: High school in Albany, Minnesota; college at University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My Second grade teacher inspired me. She not only welcomed me, but my whole class. She saw me as more than just a student and followed me throughout my education journey. Thanks to her, I inspire to be as great as her someday.
Kate Murray
Position: Hillside Elementary special education teacher.
Education: Bachelors in special education from University of Wisconsin-Stout.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? The special education teacher from my high school inspired me.
Macy Roberts
Position: Hillside Elementary second grade teacher.
Education: Undergraduate degree in elementary education, middle childhood early adolescents from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; minor in teaching English to speakers of other languages.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I grew up as a teacher’s kid, and fell in love with the joy of learning, and reading. As I grew older I formed many impactful relationships with my teachers, and was inspired by them to become an educator myself. As a teacher I know that I can truly make a difference in my student’s lives, and see their growth each day. I believe I can help students understand all the amazing things they can do in this world.
Tracie Will
Position: Hillside Elementary first grade teacher.
Education: Lived and attended school in Amery. Bachelor's and master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I had an aunt that taught third grade. She would bring my sisters and I a box of old worksheets to play with. I was the teacher and my sister was the student.
Royce Wiersma
Position: Starr Elementary second grade teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I love to build relationships with kids and see them become successful in life.
Tara Larson
Position: Third grade teacher.
Education: Early childhood education at St. Catherine’s University.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Working with students and staff at Starr Elementary inspired me to go back to school to become a classroom teacher. I love creating a classroom community where each child feels safe, inspired and represented on their education journey.
Holly Mullan
Position: Early childhood special education teacher.
Education: Dual-license in early childhood and early childhood special education from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I have always loved spending time with children. They know exactly how to bring a smile. I also remember my teachers always being there for me and provide a positive experience. I want to be able to provide the same memories for other children.
Shelby Wolff
Position: Starr Elementary special education teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in special education from University of Wisconsin-Stout.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My experience with excellent teachers and volunteering in the special education department at my high school inspired me to teach.
Carly Benton
Position: Starr Elementary second grade teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I grew up with many teachers in my family. I loved hearing their stories and I played “teacher” for a long time.
Jessica Millar
Position: Starr Elementary school counselor.
Education: Psychology at University of St. Thomas; School counseling at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I was lucky to have an amazing school counselor in high school. She inspired me to want to help students reach their full potential.
Emily Brown
Position: Paperjack Elementary cross categorical teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, teacher licensure from Silver Lake College.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I had the opportunity to work with young children with unique needs, which changed my life. Knowing that my support and encouragement helped make a difference in their day was incredible. Each day I have the opportunity to inspire children to believe in themselves, help them grow as learners, reach their potential. I feel like I have the best job in the world.
Morgan Kelly
Position: Paperjack Elementary third grade teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Stout.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I was inspired to teach by watching my mom, who has been a teacher in the district for over 25 years.
Dakkota Mark
Position: Paperjack Elementary general music teacher and middle school band lesson instructor.
Education: Ellsworth High School; University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I had a fabulou music teacher in elementary, middle and high school. I realized how much I loved music in high school and knew that I wanted to continue after high school. I also had a passion for helping people. Music education was the perfect solution to continue doing what I loved.
Abe Severson
Position: Physical education.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Watching family members make a difference through education.
Jessie Knutson
Position: Eighth grade math teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Wanting to help students become confident learners.
Luke Halverson
Position: Eighth grade history teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in broadfield social studies, teaching history, from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My mother was a fifth grade social studies teacher for over thirty years. Her passion and ability to connect with students inspired my three siblings and myself to go into education.
Julie Stangl
Position: Seventh grade language arts teacher.
Education: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? The teachers and children in the New Richmond School District have inspired me to become a teacher. I love having the opportunity to make a positive impact in a child's life.
Lisa Witt
Position: Seventh grade literature.
Education: Elementary education degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison; Master’s degree from Silver Lake College.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession?My desire to develop kids into life long learners.
Austin Wilcox
Position: Eighth grade mathematics teacher.
Education: Ellsworth High School; University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Seeing that moment where students see connections.
Ashlynn Giossi
Position: New Richmond Middle School special services teacher.
Education: Special education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I’ve always loved working with kids. But what I really became passionate about is using kids’ unique strengths and traits to help them learn and grow in whatever way best supports them individually.
Abbey Beyer
Position: New Richmond Middle School seventh grade science teacher.
Education: Biology and secondary education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, with a minor in broadfield science.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Learning from my own experience that school can be. Challenging and that everyone learns differently and at a different pace. I still found learning to be fun and rewarding, which inspired me to teach.
Megan Stephenson
Position: New Richmond Middle School special services teacher
Education: Bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism management from the University of Wisconsin-Stout; currently obtaining a special education teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My high school alma mater teachers, co-workers and students of the last four years are my greatest inspirations and persistent encouragement. My list is long of those who were there for me in the earliest and latest hours, reminding me to drink water to balance out my coffee intake, and educating me on the importance of being a continuous learner. Everyone deserves an equitable education and I am lucky enough to be a part of that.
Matt Oberg
Position: English teacher.
Education: Masters in education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I love literature and poetry - love to learn and share what I learn.
Lydia Gusaas
Position: New Richmond High School science teacher.
Education: Ecology, evolution and behavior at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; Masters in education in progress at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My mom is a teacher and I thought I never wanted to be a teacher until I taught a zoology lab in college. After I graduated, I worked as a pathology technician in a lab and missed working with students and meeting new people.
Kayla Kulvich
Position: New Richmond High School science teacher.
Education: Broadfield biology and secondary education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Passion for science and really cool teachers throughout my educational career.
Brittany Althoff
Position: Biology and chemistry science teacher.
Education: Natural science major with chemistry minor at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; Masters in curriculum and instruction from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I always knew I wanted to be a teacher, I just didn’t know what I wanted to teach until I took chemistry in high school. It was a difficult subject, but when you put the work in and “got it,” you felt so accomplished. Science is already a daunting subject for students so i wanted to change perceptions and allow students to have fun with it.
Conrad Schnell
Position: New Richmond High School special education teacher.
Education: Masters at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? Working at camps as a teenager.
Sheena Van Rockel
Position: New Richmond High School English teacher and cross country coach.
Education: Northwestern College.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My fourth grade teacher, Mrs. Conley. She always made you feel like you could do anything.
Jordan Poirier
Position: New Richmond High School special education teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology and masters in education - reading.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I wanted to make a difference in a child’s life.
John Staudt
Position: Ninth grade English teacher.
Education: Broad area English education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? My tenth grade English teacher showed me what it means to be a great teacher and mentor. A fly fishing guide told me “I’d say you sound like a teacher,” and I ended up transferring and changing my major after that conversation.
Nicole Hoople
Position: New Richmond High School social studies civics and U.S. history teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I knew I wanted to be a positive influence on teens and had a few incredible, impactful teachers in high school that inspired me.
Kirstin Maslowski
Position: High school counselor.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Catherine’s University; Master’s degree in science education and school counseling at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I knew I loved working with kids and wanted to go into counseling. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do clinical therapy or school counseling more. I let fate decide and applied to one clinical program and one school counseling program. The one I got accepted to was what I was going to do. I could not love my job more.
Taylor Schmidtfranz
Position: New Richmond High School social studies teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in broadfield social studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? I love working with youth and inspiring them to learn and grow.
Heidi Haugen
Position: New Richmond High School science teacher.
Education: Luther College and the University of St. Thomas.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? After college I worked in medical research which was interesting, but I had always thought about teaching – had several influential teachers and professors.
Grant Hartmann
Position: Bridge teacher.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica.
How were you inspired to pursue your profession? By all the great teachers I’ve had.
Other new staff
Nikki Benson, New Richmond High School principal.
Austin Junker, assistant principal and athletic director.
Sarah Kerber, Starr Elementary fourth grade teacher.
Mikaela Walker, sixth through eighth grade special services teacher.
Taylor Novak, first grade teacher.
