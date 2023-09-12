New Richmond High School senior Elizabeth Perry recently returned to her Wisconsin hometown from her summer in Latvia where she studied Russian on a National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship.
The scholarship is a U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that promotes the study of various languages, some of which include Arabic, Hindi, Korean and Russian.
Perry was one of the 442 U.S. students to receive this scholarship out of the thousands of applicants.
Perry lived with a host family where she got to experience Latvian culture first hand and improve her Russian language skills.
Q: What inspired you to be a part of this scholarship program? What drew you to study Russian?
A: I have always thought it would be interesting to learn another language and when I found a program where you could study abroad to learn a language I was immediately interested in applying, especially because immersion is very useful in learning a language. The program had several language options and I chose Russian because my family has hosted an exchange student whose first language was Russian and that inspired me to want to learn Russian.
Q: What was the application process like? How long did it take from applying to getting on a plane to Latvia?
A: My application process started in September of last year when the application opened. I submitted my application in early November after writing essays, filling out questions about my extracurriculars, getting my transcript and getting a letter of recommendation. In early December, I found out I was a semifinalist and I had an interview in early January. I found out at the end of March that I was a finalist and that I would be going to Riga, Latvia.
Q: What was your experience like in Latvia? What foods did you eat? What activities did you do? Was there anything shocking or unexpected?
A: I really enjoyed my time in Latvia. I went to school from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday for my Russian language class and on the weekends we were free to explore Riga. I often spent my weekends with my host family. I had a host mom and a host sister who was my age. We would go to the beach or museums. One time, they took me to a gym and we played badminton. I tried some interesting food in Latvia. I tried borscht, cold soup and olivier salad. Also, everyone drinks a lot of tea there so I had tea with every meal. One thing I didn’t expect was how quiet people were on public transportation. When I would take the bus to or from school it was always much quieter than I expected.
Q: What was your favorite part of this summer experience? Was there anything challenging about this summer?
A: I really enjoyed getting to know my host family and the other American students who I was in Riga with. The Russian classes were definitely challenging, but I learned so much.
