A number to know
186,900. That’s the number of postcards hitting the mail this week to registered voters who haven’t voted in the past four years.
State law requires the Wisconsin Elections Commission to mail these notices. People have 30 days to respond and tell their clerk whether they want to stay on the active voter list. If clerks do not hear from them or if the mailing is undeliverable, people will be placed on the inactive list and need to reregister before they can vote in future elections.
Need to know
The Wisconsin Public Services Commission had ordered Hudson to increase water rates. Residential will go up nearly 19%.
Good to know
Don’t be burning anything. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to high fire danger across much of the state -- again as of Tuesday
The drought monitor indicates the southeast and southern portions of Wisconsin are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions. Areas with high fire danger today include Pepin, Pierce and St. Croix counties.
Quote to know
“You stayed flexible, resilient, and steadfast in your dedication to developing new leadership and job skills, to your education, to growing your skills in service to your community, and building on your health to be the best you can be.” Gov. Tony Evers, addressing the 79 at-risk cadets graduating from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy.
Nice to know
On June 20 – the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Minnesota and Wisconsin residents will join thousands of advocates from across the world to participate in The Longest Day and fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. As things begin to open up after the COVID-19 crisis, many of The Day participants will choose to support the event through activities that are good for the brain and body -- biking, hiking, playing sports and more -- to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.