A number to know
10,444 -- Wisconsin ranks third on the nation’s list of top recreational boating states. The U.S. Coast Guard released updated numbers Tuesday. Minnesota at No. 1 has 14,505 registered craft while South Carolina has 11,161.
Quote to know
“Without his swift actions the situation would have undoubtedly been more tragic,” Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems, talking about Cully Orstad, who saved someone from drowning.
Good to know
Sealing of decks and pier columns on various bridges on Interstate 94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties will begin Tuesday, June 29, at the southern limits of the project.
The purpose is to prevent water and salt from penetrating them and corroding the structures.
A minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will be kept open at all times as will interchange ramps. The work is to be completed by the end of July.
Need to know
The Wisconsin Committee on Joint Finance finalized the 2021- 2023 biennial state budget proposal, moving it to the full Legislature for debate and passage. The budget plan includes:
- $116.73 for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls Science and Technology Innovation Center.
- $1.25 million for broadband
- Reducing the state's third tax bracket from 6.27 to 5.3%, which applies to individuals who make between $23,930 and $263,480.
Nice to know
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced convenient and free COVID-19 testing support for Wisconsin schools in the 2021-2022 academic year. The new program connects schools with lab partners to handle on-site testing for teachers, staff, students and their families.
“Until COVID-19 vaccines are available to students of all ages, testing remains one of our best tools to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” Evers said. “This testing program supports schools so our educators and staff can focus on what they do best — teaching our kids.”
Regular COVID-19 testing can help support schools in making decisions about their efforts to protect the health and well-being of those in their buildings, such as universal and correct use of masks, maintaining adequate physical distance, isolation and quarantine, ventilation improvements, and thorough handwashing.
