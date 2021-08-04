A number to know
21:1. That’s the student/faculty ratio at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, according to the campus website. There were 5,862 students for the 2020-21 academic year pursuing 70-plus areas of study.
Quote to know
“Every injury or death caused by impaired driving is preventable,” Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell said.
Good to know
The new Homestead Parklands entrance station at Perch Lake is open. St. Croix County Parks will have treats and activities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the site, 550 Perch Lake Road, Hudson. Note that parking is limited.
