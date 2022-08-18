When the new Hudson High School was built, a multi use fitness space would be open to the public as long as it could break even. That was the agreement made by the school board.

Since its completion about four years ago, the Raider Fitness Center has been well on its way to fulfilling that promise.

The center, located within Hudson High School, includes two weight and resistance spaces, cardio equipment, a dance floor, gym spaces, open gym for basketball and pickleball and an indoor track. Many of the spaces are used almost daily by high school athletics, community education classes, high school students and summer programs but have open hours for the community and members.

After the 2021-22 school year, with a total of about 300 members, the fitness center had a $10,000 deficit remaining, something Assistant Director of Community Relations Tracy Habisch-Ahlin believes will break even this year.

When memberships and day pass income no longer must be used to diminish the deficit, those funds will begin to go toward additional community education classes and programming.

Yoga classes were an example Habisch-Ahlin gave as to what might be on the horizon for the Raider Fitness Center and community education.

If you go to the Raider Fitness Center What: Raider Fitness Center. Where: Hudson High School, 1501 Vine St., enter through the High School main entrance (door #1). Hours: Monday-Friday, 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; open gym times very. Become a member by: visiting hudsonraiders.org; mailing registration form with a check to Hudson Community Education; visiting the Community Education Office or the Raider Fitness Center. Questions: 715-377-3722. Cost: Options for track-only use are available. Employee discounted rates also available. Students are eligible to use the center between the end of the school day until 5:15 p.m. at no charge. FULL ACCESS Youth, age 12-21 Senior, age 62+ Adult, age 22-61 Two adults Family of 3+ District resident $10 $15 $30 $40 $50 Non-district resident $15 $20 $35 $45 $55 Daily rate $3 $3 $5 $5 $5

These courses, she anticipates, would be free for members and come at a small cost to non-members.

“There’s enough space here that it doesn’t feel overwhelming,” Habisch-Ahlin said.

The Raider Fitness Center spans two levels, with the upper level track racing around the gym below.

Though after school hours are often busy with students, open hours tend to be quieter, especially during the summer, Habisch-Ahlin said. Come the winter months, things begin to pick up a little bit more as outdoor activities, like running, are put on hold. Substituting a slippery sidewalk for the new elliptical or treadmill options at the fitness center seems to be a popular choice.

With floor to ceiling windows, the space is bright and welcoming.

Part of that welcome comes from staff who oversee check-ins and center up-keep. The fitness center has often employed University of Wisconsin-River Falls students, particularly those in exercise and sport science or the like, to fill part time positions. Now, as with many other support staff positions, the district is looking to fill in some shortages at the fitness center. All are welcome to apply, though it is preferred that applicants are at least one-year post high school.

Raider Fitness Center staff are paid $15.75 an hour, with available weekend shifts and a $250 hiring bonus. These positions are part-time, but the district is ready and willing to work with individuals looking to combine work into a full-time schedule with other available positions, like school-age care or in nutrition services.