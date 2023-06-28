With all the buzz about the potential for Nature Energy US LLC to build a manure digester within New Richmond city limits, the Star-Observer takes a look at some of the questions and issues relevant to the potential project using Nature Energy’s abandoned attempt to build a digester one year ago in Roberts.
St. Croix County has a significant history with Nature Energy. This would be the company’s fourth attempt to build a digester in the county. It is currently pursuing similar projects in Benson and Wilson, Minnesota.
Before addressing some of the common concerns associated with the idea of a manure digester, it is worth reviewing the policy challenges Nature Energy would have to overcome to build a digester in New Richmond.
Zoning
The first hurdle is the zoning change. The undeveloped property owned by the Roger J and Laurie M Neumann Family Trust is generally located in the vicinity of the St. Croix Correctional Center west of Highway 64. In accordance with the city’s comprehensive plan, the property is currently zoned Z3 Multi-Use/Corridor District. Nature Energy is seeking to rezone the parcel Z7-I Specific Use Industrial.
The city’s Development Review Committee evaluated Nature Energy’s application to rezone ahead of the Plan Commission’s June 6 public hearing. The application was reviewed and recommended for approval using the following criteria:
Consistency with the City Comprehensive Plan.
Purpose and intent of the zoning district.
Adequate public infrastructure available.
Adequate buffer or transition between potentially incompatible zoning districts.
Compatibility with existing and planned use in the area.
A public hearing was hosted by the city’s Plan Commission on June 6 to review Nature Energy’s application to change the zoning. The public hearing was noticed in the Star-Observer and letters were mailed to surrounding property owners within 100 feet of the boundaries of the parcel in question. No public comments were received at the public hearing.
If a rezoning request meets the criteria, the application should be approved.
According to City Administrator Noah Wiedenfeld, the City Council must evaluate an application objectively based solely on the required criteria.
“They cannot approve or deny applications solely because of the name of the applicant, or choose to hold one applicant to a different set of standards than another applicant who is seeking the same thing.” Wiedenfeld said.
Biogas prohibition
Should Nature Energy be able to secure a zoning change, they would face a second hurdle in the city’s prohibition of a biogas facility in any zoning district.
“If Nature Energy wanted to change this, they would need to apply for a text amendment to amend the city’s zoning ordinance accordingly so that a biogas facility would become an allowed use,” Wiedenfeld said.
The amendment would have to define what a biogas facility is, determine where one could be located in the city and identify the criteria to be met in order for such a facility to be approved.
Based on Nature Energy’s proposed project last year in Roberts, a lot of the same questions are being raised now in anticipation of a project in New Richmond. Following are just a few of the most common issues raised.
Very simplified, Nature Energy takes manure from dairy and other livestock farmers, turns that raw waste, through the digestive process, into natural gas which is piped to a local natural gas provider, and fertilizer products, which are returned to the participating farmers.
In Roberts, the waste would have consisted of manure, turkey litter and other food processing waste amounting to roughly 600,000 tons to be processed annually.
That kind of production would have required an estimated 90-95 truck loads each day to account for raw waste in and fertilizer products out plus an additional 40-50 loads on Saturday.
Deliveries would have taken place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There would be no deliveries on Sunday.
Participating farmers would not be paid for their participation and would instead receive the refined fertilizer and soil amendment products.
Concerns and questions
To see a complete list of questions raised during the Roberts public hearing Aug. 4, 2022, and Nature Energy’s answers go to robertswisconsin.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/NE-Roberts_Public-Hearing-Comment-Responses-FINAL-8.26.22.pdf.
Taxes
Biogas facilities are typically exempt from state sales and use taxes as well general property taxes in Wisconsin. They can also qualify for a variety of federal tax credits and incentives. In Roberts, the proposed plan included provisions to negotiate a “Payment in Lieu of Taxes” agreement.
Odor
The science part of the equation is, the creation of biomethane is the capture of the molecules that we smell as manure. The fertilizer products produced as a result of the digestive process have significantly less odor than untreated manure.
Nature Energy’s proposed project included transporting dairy manure in self-contained vessels like the tanker trucks used to haul milk, and covered trucks like the ones typically used to haul turkey litter. Trucks would be cleaned and maintained regularly.
The processing facility is essentially a closed loop system employing state-of-the-art air quality equipment to pipe in fresh air and treat air through special biofilters before release. Air quality would be continuously monitored.
Noise and light
The project in Roberts would have relied on its location in an area zoned industrial, making its likely neighbors industrial businesses and incorporating enough distance from residential development to lower the impacts of noise and light. Nature Energy was also open to incorporating more focused lighting solutions and other means to lessen noise if necessary.
Property values
The intention is to minimize the impact on property values of adjacent properties by locating the property within an industrial zone that by design creates sufficient separation from residential development.
Water quality
When addressing this question, Nature Energy referred to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency AgSTAR program which states that, “implementing anaerobic digesters can help protect the local water resources by decreasing nitrate runoff and phosphorus buildup, and killing pathogens (Environmental Protection Agency, 2020).”
Nature Energy Roberts would manage stormwater on site using a stormwater pond designed to hold the additional runoff volume generated as a result of the proposed site development. The pond would also provide runoff treatment and release rate control not to exceed the discharge rate of the pre-development conditions.
Truck wash water will be collected and used as liquid raw material for the anaerobic digesters. It will not be discharged to the village sewer system.
