Randy Hohn’s high school friends chickened out on him after graduation. So almost 50 years later, he decided to do it himself.
Hohn recently returned to Hudson from a solo cross-country bicycle trip that covered 4,223 miles in 66 days through 10 different states. The trip started by dipping his back tire in Youngs Bay along the Pacific Ocean in Astoria, Oregon May 3, and ended when he wet his front wheel in the waters of Chesapeake Bay in Yorktown, Virginia July 8.
It was a bucket-list dream adventure for Hohn that took 49 years to fulfill and included marriage, kids, a career and a bout with cancer along the way.
“One day I decided, you know what? I'm 67 years old now so I better get it done,” Hohn said. “Who knows what lies ahead for me tomorrow?”
Hohn’s dream began as a modest one shortly after graduating high school in Mitchell, South Dakota in 1974, when he recruited a bunch of friends to bicycle the 275 miles from Mitchell to Rapid City that summer.
“I wanted to take a bicycle trip before I got into my world of finding girls, having kids and houses and a main job, so I asked my other buddies and they said let's go,” he said. “But when it got down to the final days before the trip everybody started chickening out on me. So that dream fell in the water.”
So Hohn married, bought a house, started a family, bought another house, and immersed himself in a career in the meat business in Mitchell for the next 30 years. One day he was on the roof of his house putting down shingles when he saw a group of bicycle riders go by.
“I thought, you know what, that's what I want to do– get back into biking," he said. “So I did.”
He put 10,000 miles on his bike that summer and began long distance racing, with many of those races in the Twin Cities area and Western Wisconsin. Thirteen years ago he decided to move to Hudson. He stayed in the meat business as a manager at Family Fresh for six years before working the next seven years as a forklift driver at Andersen Windows in Bayport.
And he continued his long distance bike riding, eventually taking up Touring, a blend of biking and backpacking that typically involves multiple days of traveling. But after returning from a multi-day ride across Virginia, he developed a blood clot in his left leg.
“That put a halt to my bicycle riding for three or four years until I got everything situated,” he said.
Then, two years ago this coming Labor Day, Hohn found out he had stomach cancer that resulted in the removal of one-third of his stomach.
“The first thing I asked after I was out of the operation when I came too was, ‘Hey doc, am I going to be able to do this thing I’ve always wanted to do my whole life, ride across the United States?’ And he said, ‘I don't see a problem with that.’”
But it wouldn’t be easy.
“I spent a month in the hospital because my stomach didn't wake up,” he said. “I couldn’t go to the bathroom and I tried eating but I threw it all up. So they decided, well, we better take this a little bit slower. And so it took a whole month for my stomach to wake up.”
Hohn said it took him over a full year to completely recover. Then one day, while driving his forklift at Andersen Windows this past April, he decided it was now or never.
“I decided this is it,” he said. “So I gave them a month’s notice. My last Day was April 30. May 2 I was on a plane to Oregon, and May 3 I was on my way.”
He had three flat tires his first day. Undeterred, he rode on through Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky before ending his trip on the Atlantic coast in Virginia.
His trip took him over mountain ranges totaling almost 220,000 feet in elevation, and through three national parks– Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Mammoth Cave. He crossed the Continental Divide at Hoosier Pass in Colorado, drove through hot, barren desert in Kansas, and crossed the Mississippi River into Chester, Ill. He drove through rolling, white-fenced farms in Kentucky into the Appalachians and onto the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia, before dipping his front tire into the waters of Chesapeake Bay in historic Yorktown.
“There's lots of beautiful country out there,” he said. “Montana is beautiful, Idaho has a lot of mountains and a lot of climbs. It’s majestic, it's hard to tell you how beautiful it is. You’ve actually got to see it. I entered the Teton mountains and that is so glorious. Virginia was beautiful on the Blue Ridge Mountain Parkway. There was some big time climbing there. It was like 12% gradient and that was for probably five miles straight up.”
Hohn had 12 maps as well as an interactive GPS map downloaded on his phone. He carried three rechargeable battery packs that kept his phone powered and allowed him to have a speaker on his bike so he could listen to music or podcasts. He kept ample supplies of protein bars, snacks, water and Gatorade. But he said things didn’t always go as planned.
“I did have an itinerary that I followed, but sometimes I couldn’t follow it because there’s some places where America's dying,” he said. “A lot of motels were shut down, a lot of campgrounds were shut down. And so I had to venture on to the next town, and that's where my 100 mile days came into play.”
In addition to motels and campgrounds, Hohn said there were numerous bike hostels along the trail, and churches that allowed riders to spend the night in exchange for a free will donation. And he said there were plenty of people who helped him along the way.
Like the young couple who helped him find a motel on a rainy and snowy night outside Yellowstone. Or the old lady who jumped in her car to catch up with him and make sure he had a place to stay in Missouri. Or the people who would set out coolers of free water.
“You know, you watch TV and they say the world is divided,” Hohn said. “But there are so many lovely people out there that you cannot believe.”
Hohn said the trip was even more gratifying than he’s been dreaming about for nearly 50 years, and encouraged others to seek out the things they have on their bucket lists.
“It was quite an adventure and I wouldn’t give it up for nothing,” he said. “If you've got bucket list things, I think you’ve got to do them if they're really important to you, no matter how long it takes.”
