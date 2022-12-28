House with Scandinavian design
This unique, custom home located in the Lake Mallalieu neighborhood offers a charming yet cozy cabin feel.
Enjoy lake life all year round with private access and a dock just a short walk from your front door.
The home boasts Scandinavian design combining clean lines, functionality and beauty. The main level offers a well thought out flow of the kitchen, living and dining. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms, all with new LVP flooring. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private full bath.
The beautifully added sunroom and deck brings the outdoors in. Overlooking the lake, you will swoon over the large windows, stunning woodwork and gas fireplace. The basement offers a 3/4 bath, wet bar and unfinished opportunity to make your own. Conveniently located to all things Hudson has to offer yet tucked away in this quiet neighborhood. This really is the best of both worlds.
- Asking price: $799,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 1,806
- Acres: 0.55
- Year built: 1992
Cute Hudson cottage
Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find.
Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out.
The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation.
The living room features original hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace that is perfect for cozy winter nights.
It's a quick walk to enjoy all that downtown Hudson has to offer, and just a five minute stroll to Lake Mallalieu. The home is also close to several schools and parks.
- Asking price: $334,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,422
- Acres: 0.47
- Year built: 1920