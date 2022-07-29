A fantastic opportunity to be in downtown Hudson in a historic home that is zoned for commercial and residential.
This 1860s property has living space on the main floor and upper level with three large bedrooms, two baths and space for a fourth bedroom.
There is finished space in the lower level with a walkout. The newer 3 car garage has in-floor heat, a half bath, mini-split for climate control and a second story finished space, which could be used as an office/fitness space/studio.
The property has solar panels that provide energy efficiency.
The spacious lot has many gardens, a water feature, patio and a pizza oven in the back yard.
This property has been used as an office space and was recently returned to residential use.
There is a separate entrance (with it's own 1/2 bath) to an area of the main floor that would nicely serve for an in-home business.
- Asking price: $1,100,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 4,084
- Acres: 0.42
- Year built: 1861
