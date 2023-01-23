This stunning home is a private oasis in the heart of the city of Hudson.
Walk into the house and you are greeted by vaulted ceilings and gorgeous picture windows that capture natural light and sprawling backyard views. Gather around the cozy fireplace on those cold winter nights.
The spacious eat-in kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Strike up the grill on the maintenance free deck.
The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets that connect to a private bath. The bathroom has a dual vanity, a jetted tub and a walk-in shower.
Laundry and a half bath complete the main level. The lower level is perfect for entertaining with built in cabinets, a wet bar, an exercise area, a bathroom and an additional bedroom or office space.
In the upper-level you'll find three additional bedrooms, two baths and homey loft area.
This beautiful home has been owned by the same family since completion.
- Asking price: $725,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Square feet: 4,470
- Acres: 1.46
- Year built: 2001
