With an open and updated kitchen and a fully finished lower level, this home is perfect for any size family or gathering.
The owner's suite has an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet, making it a relaxing space no matter how busy the house is.
Large Andersen windows give views of the woods and nature that surround this home. Just minutes from the house is Willow River State Park.
The house is beautifully updated, still with more opportunities to add value. This is a home that you won't want to miss!
- Asking price: $475,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 2,475
- Acres: 3.23
- Year built: 1993
