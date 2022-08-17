This house boasts sophisticated design in this architecturally conceived home.
Enjoy the outdoors on this property. The house sits on over an acre of colorful perennial gardens and a manicured lawn. The picturesque landscape is enhanced with a relaxing outdoor hot tub area.
Built specifically for the present owner, every decision was carefully considered as to the overall effect on the finished product. Quality materials and superb craftsmanship have combined to create a warm and inviting home.
The interiors are enhanced with three custom made metal railings, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and the Art & Crafts movement. Sun-filled spaces are well-designed and invite gatherings of all sizes.
A luxurious owner's suite has access to a wrap around deck, which ideal for taking in the morning sun.
- Asking price: 1,050,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 4.5
- Square feet: 5,960
- Acres: 1.25
- Year built: 2002
