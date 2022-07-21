Nestled on the shores of Lake Mallalieu, this custom, completely updated home provides an exclusive lake retreat minutes from downtown Hudson.
Set back on a beautiful, manicured lawn, the home has private lake frontage.
The home's neutral decor is complemented by large rooms with expansive south facing windows offering panoramic views of the lake.
The kitchen has custom cherry cabinets and a large island. The space is accented by a gas see-thru floor to ceiling brick fireplace that opens to the family room.
The owner's suite has a walk-in closet, granite sink and walk-in tiled, dual-head shower.
The lower level is a walkout it has a finished family/rec area.
- Asking price: $1,399,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 2,664
- Acres: 1.48
- Year built: 1955
