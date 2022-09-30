This unique, custom home located in the Lake Mallalieu neighborhood offers a charming yet cozy cabin feel.
Enjoy lake life all year round with private access and a dock just a short walk from your front door.
The home boasts Scandinavian design combining clean lines, functionality and beauty. The main level offers a well thought out flow of the kitchen, living and dining. The upper level offers three spacious bedrooms, all with new LVP flooring. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a walk-in closet and private full bath.
The beautifully added sunroom and deck brings the outdoors in. Overlooking the lake, you will swoon over the large windows, stunning woodwork and gas fireplace. The basement offers a 3/4 bath, wet bar and unfinished opportunity to make your own. Conveniently located to all things Hudson has to offer yet tucked away in this quiet neighborhood. This really is the best of both worlds.
- Asking price: $799,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 1,806
- Acres: 0.55
- Year built: 1992
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.