Move right in and start enjoying this incredible opportunity to own your own piece of paradise in a brand new development.
If you desire a high-quality builder who really cares about the quality of their builds, then look no further! This is your chance to own an incredible custom model home with high end and quality finishes throughout featuring two bedrooms on the main level with the possibility of two more in the optioned basement finish.
With an open, functional and one level living plan, this home checks all the boxes. Additional lots and floor plans are available. Reach out for more details or to schedule a private tour.
- Asking price: $674,900
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,736
- Acres: 1.17
- Year built: 2022
