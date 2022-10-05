Located in the highly demanded heart of downtown Hudson, this home is a rare find.
Secluded on almost a half acre of land, this cottage in the city has been updated inside and out.
The huge back porch is perfect for hosting barbecues or some peaceful relaxation.
The living room features original hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace that is perfect for cozy winter nights.
It's a quick walk to enjoy all that downtown Hudson has to offer, and just a five minute stroll to Lake Mallalieu. The home is also close to several schools and parks.
- Asking price: $334,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,422
- Acres: 0.47
- Year built: 1920
