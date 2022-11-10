This former model home is minutes away from downtown Hudson. The house is nestled on just over an acre of land. It has a beautiful yard, which includes a private river, a small pond and a short walking bridge. There is also a cute shed that could be used for storage or as a play house.
Inside the home has a gourmet kitchen with an oversized refrigerator and island. All counter surfaces have been upgraded with granite throughout the home.
Snuggle in by one of the house's two fireplaces and take in the private views from the large windows.
The fully finished lower level is where everyone will want to hang out and enjoy the wet bar. The lower level bedroom is an ensuite with its own private bath. Walk out to the relaxing screened-in patio and enjoy the sounds of nature.
- Asking price: $800,000
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 3,669
- Acres: 1.09
- Year built: 2003
