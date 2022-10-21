Spooky house in Hudson, Wisconsin, for sale in time for Halloween
Photo by Mediagraphy

Walking inside it quickly becomes clear that this house has a theme: all things spooky. The home is currently a licensed Airbnb but can easily be converted to a stately residence or owner-occupied rental. The ghostly theme can stay or go. 

Stepping through the house's front door, visitors are greeted by a gorgeous staircase and original 6 foot stained glass windows in the turret.

The main floor has two full kitchens, an informal and a formal dining room, a living space with built-ins and a fireplace and a family room with original woodwork.

Four bedrooms are on the second level and three bedrooms are on the third level. The third level also houses a theater room.

The enormous owner's suite has an en-suite bath, walk-in closet and laundry.

Outside relax in the hot tub or swimming pool in the backyard. In the front yard  enjoy the covered porch. 

  • Asking price: $1,100,000
  • Bedrooms: 7
  • Bathrooms: 3.5
  • Square feet: 5,611
  • Acres: 0.32
  • Year built: 1900