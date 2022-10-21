Walking inside it quickly becomes clear that this house has a theme: all things spooky. The home is currently a licensed Airbnb but can easily be converted to a stately residence or owner-occupied rental. The ghostly theme can stay or go.
Stepping through the house's front door, visitors are greeted by a gorgeous staircase and original 6 foot stained glass windows in the turret.
The main floor has two full kitchens, an informal and a formal dining room, a living space with built-ins and a fireplace and a family room with original woodwork.
Four bedrooms are on the second level and three bedrooms are on the third level. The third level also houses a theater room.
The enormous owner's suite has an en-suite bath, walk-in closet and laundry.
Outside relax in the hot tub or swimming pool in the backyard. In the front yard enjoy the covered porch.
- Asking price: $1,100,000
- Bedrooms: 7
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 5,611
- Acres: 0.32
- Year built: 1900