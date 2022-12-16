This beautiful condo is in the heart of Hudson. It offers views of the St. Croix River and the historic city.
The condo is within walking distance of restaurants, parks, community arts centers and so much more. It is also only 20 minutes from the Twin Cities.
Luxury fills the interior of this condo. You will find high end stainless steel appliances, premium hardwood cabinets and granite countertops. The living room is anchored by a floor to ceiling gas fireplace.
The owner's suite has two large windows that look over Hudson. The suite also has a private bathroom and walk-in closet.
- Asking price: $799,900
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,355
- Year built: 2020
