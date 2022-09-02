Enjoy all the charm of river life in Hudson with easy access and privacy.
Nestled among pine trees and beautiful landscaping, this home in the Stonepine association overlooks a gorgeous backyard with a pond.
Natural light pours in the floor to ceiling windows in the great room. You will love the new beautiful maple wood floors, the open floor plan and the large stone fireplace.
A deck walks out from kitchen and looks out over the property.
The dining room, half bath and laundry are all on the main level. The upper level has three bedrooms and a full bath. The owner's suite is on the upper level and has a private bath and walk-in closets.
The fully finished walk-out basement has a family room, bedroom and 3/4 bath.
Outside you'll find two patios with a custom fire ring. This private retreat offers amazing sunsets and panoramic views.
- Asking price: $575,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 3,121
- Acres: 0.35
- Year built: 2000
