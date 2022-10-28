A former parade model, this custom built rambler by Bruce Lenzen has it all. Find high-end finishes throughout including Brazilian walnut hardwood floors, cherry hardwood cabinetry and built-ins, solid wood white enameled millwork/crown moulding, Marvin windows and more.
The kitchen is designed for chefs with Viking professional appliances, a butler's pantry and Cambria countertops. A long island has room for four people to sit and talk while dinner is cooking.
Off of the living space on the main floor is the owner's suite. The large bedroom has built-ins, a window seat and in-floor heating. Connected to the bedroom is the private bathroom, which has dual sinks, a soaking tub, shower and plenty of storage.
The lower level boasts in-floor heat, a family room with theater surround sound, a wet bar with billiards, a game room, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and a fourth bedroom or flex space.
Connected to the house is the heated and finished 3-car garage, which comes with a bonus lower garage/flex room.
Privately situated on the 17th hole of Troy Burne Golf Course, this property has great views of the golf course.
Get outside and enjoy the day in the saltwater pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.
- Asking price: $1.38 million
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Square feet: 5,835
- Acres: 1.03
- Year built: 2006
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.