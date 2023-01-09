This artfully designed modern condo is in a luxury waterfront community in North Hudson. The property comes with access to a St Croix River beach and a slip for a up to a 35' boat.
The condo is a multi level twin home with expansive windows and views of the St Croix and sunsets!
Enjoy summer sun on the west facing deck. The east bank offers a rare lifestyle in the St Croix Valley with complete access to the water, but the costs are shared by the community.
Architect Michael McGuire designed each home to be unique but well-integrated taking advantage of the views and landscape. The association maintains the abundant trees and gardens creating a beautiful small neighborhood.
Recent improvements to the home include a new roof in 2022, a new water heater, a new furnace, an electric car outlet and an high-flake epoxy garage floor.
The home offers an open kitchen/dining/living space and two suites plus a home office.
- Asking price: $849,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3
- Square feet: 2,300
- Year built: 1985
