This eco-conscious home has a focus on efficiency and environmentally friendly materials.
Just minutes from downtown Hudson, this open concept floor plan combines Scandinavian influences with a nod to the mid-century modern style. You'll immediately be captured be the dramatic and stylish front sitting area that opens into a welcoming living space.
The single-level design offers four bedrooms (including the owner's suite), two full baths and a 1/2 bath. The fourth bedroom can easily be used as an office and/or hobby space.
Structural insulated panel construction creates an unparalleled efficiency in exterior wall construction. Low volatile organic compounds and off-gassing materials are used in construction to make this home equally environmentally safe as it is efficient.
This house is sure to be the place to entertain with the beautiful covered front patio area.
- Asking price: $800,000
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 1,840
- Acres: 1.16
- Year built: 2021
