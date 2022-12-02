This is maintenance-free, two-story living.
Nestled in with future walking trails, pickleball courts, shopping and a ballpark, this home is in a great location.
Inside find impressive craftsmanship with a spacious floor plan created by premium builder Divine Custom Homes. Exquisite finishes, vaulted ceilings and a two car garage are some of the many amenities in this home.
Energy efficient with amazing natural light and an outdoor deck. The full exterior warranty includes a 50 year roof and 10 year siding.
All exterior grounds are covered including snow removal and lawn care.
- Asking price: $724,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 2,788
- Acres: 0.06
- Year built: 2020
