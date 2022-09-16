In the main house you're greeted by the bright, vaulted-ceiling dining and living room. Enjoy an updated back deck with stairs leading to the screened-in cabana, which is wired for a hot tub.
The kitchen features marble countertops, updated appliances and pull-out cabinet drawers. The master bedroom has access to the deck and features two walk-in closets with built-ins.
Completing the lower level is a sun-filled family room, laundry room, large hidden storage closet, a bedroom and a flex room.
The entire home features in-floor heating, maple doors and trim, and Pella windows.
Next door is a fully finished one bedroom guest suite (nearly 800 square feet) above the detached two car garage.
- Asking price: $849,500
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 3,504
- Acres: 2.23
- Year built: 2001
