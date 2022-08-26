Tucked away on a wooded lot, this home offers ample privacy.
The home features a fully remodeled open concept kitchen, dining and living area. The space has oversized windows, all new flooring, a huge granite kitchen island and all new stainless-steel appliances.
In the owner's suite bathroom you'll find heated floors.
Outside, the large deck offers the perfect place to relax and enjoy nature. Take advantage of the outdoor pole building and extra detached deck to use however you see fit; maybe adding a hot tub.
Recent upgrades include a new roof, carpeting and gutters.
- Asking price: $469,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,520
- Acres: 3.21
- Year built: 1982
