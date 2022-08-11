The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres.
The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
The property is one-of-a-kind with a rustic modern homestead and a huge outbuilding that is partially finished.
Unwind in the main level owner's suite, which offers vaulted ceilings, a large sliding glass door to access the deck, a four piece en suite finished with black walnut cabinetry and a large walk-in closet that connects to your own laundry.
Working from home will be a breeze in the stunning custom home office. Take time outside, this property is absolutely breathtaking.
- Asking price: $1,850,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 3,838
- Acres: 14.11
- Year built: 1983
