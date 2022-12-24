Historic home in heart of Hudson
Every room in this home is photo ready. Walk in through the front door and enter the living room, which is open and has light carpeting. The living room is open to the dining room, which features an accent wall made of navy painted shiplap. The wall adds character to the clean, bright space.
An updated kitchen is just around the corner from the dining space. Like the rest of the home, the kitchen is clean and bright. A backsplash of white subway tile and light-stained cupboards make the room welcoming. The kitchen has room to add an island for extra seating, storage and work space.
The master bedroom is a corner room on the main floor. It has windows on two walls, white shiplap on the ceiling and carpet. The bedroom also has a walk-in closet with a window. The other two bedrooms are on the second level. A bathroom is also on the second floor. The upper bathroom has a beautiful clawfoot tub, perfect for long bubble baths.
This home sits on a corner lot that is 1/4 of an acre. The large yard is great for kids and pets as it is fully fenced-in. The outdoor space also has a deck with room for tables and grilling. There is also space for a fire ring in the yard.
- Asking price: $375,000
- Bedrooms: three
- Bathrooms: two
- Square feet: 1,548
- Acres: 0.25
- Year built: 1900
St. Croix River property
The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres.
The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
The property is one-of-a-kind with a rustic modern homestead and a huge outbuilding that is partially finished.
Unwind in the main level owner's suite, which offers vaulted ceilings, a large sliding glass door to access the deck, a four piece en suite finished with black walnut cabinetry and a large walk-in closet that connects to your own laundry.
Working from home will be a breeze in the stunning custom home office. Take time outside, this property is absolutely breathtaking.
- Asking price: $1,850,000
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Square feet: 3,838
- Acres: 14.11
- Year built: 1983