The Hudson softball team raised $114.30 for Deputy Kaitie Leising’s family at their annual Border Battle FastPitch tournament at Grandview Park.
The tournament hosted 30 teams both from Minnesota and Wisconsin ranging from ages eight to twelve.
During the tournament, the youngest Hudson team, the 8U Navy team, collected donations for Deputy Kaitie Leising, who passed away in the line of duty on May 6 of this year.
“They were excited to be able to do something as a team. Hudson Booster Softball is about more than the game, the team had heard about Officer Katie Leising's death and that she was a mom - they asked if they could help raise money for her family," Erick Salkowski, the Hudson Fastpitch Tournament Director, said.
The money was sent to the memorial fund established at WESTconsin Credit Union in New Richmond for her wife and son.
“We are always grateful for how the Hudson community supports our girls and proud of our girls for how they show up in support of our community,” Salkowski said.
