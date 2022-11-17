Kara Marie Vana, Maple Grove, and Peter Rogers Mayer, Maple Grove; marriage date: Nov. 12.
Laurie Lynn Boyle, New Richmond, and Cynthia Jane Molner, New Richmond; marriage date: Dec. 3.
Bethann Marie Hanson, New Haven, and Rolando Rene Nevarez, New Haven; marriage date: Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.