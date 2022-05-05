The closing reception for the Annual Area High School Art Exhibition currently on view in the Galleries at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson is from 1:30—3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. The reception is free and open to the public. Cookies and punch will be served.
The Phipps annually invites all high school age students from throughout the region to submit one original art piece each for this spring exhibition. All submissions are displayed. The Phipps also invites participating students’ art teachers to submit artwork of their own for a separate exhibit shown at the same time.
This year, 70 students from 16 high schools have participated, plus six of their teachers. The schools represented are Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, Chippewa Falls High School, Clear Lake High School, Ellsworth High School, Elmwood High School, Glenwood City High School, Hudson High School, Mounds Park Academy, New Richmond High School, River Falls High School, Simley High School, Somerset High School, St. Croix Falls High School, Stillwater Area High School and Woodbury High School.
At the reception there will be a brief program starting at 2 p.m., where the MaryLu Brown Scholarship for the Arts winner will be announced and the judges will speak about the students’ artwork they selected to receive ribbons.
The MaryLu Brown Scholarship for the Arts is awarded annually to one graduating senior who will be majoring in art in the fall. Winkie and Bill Coyne make this scholarship in memory of MaryLu Brown, whose life and love of art inspired many. Scholarship applications are reviewed by members of The Phipps Visual Arts Council.
This year’s judges are Geno Okok and Sebastian Rivera, Twin Cities-based artists who created panels for Project 30.1, the community mural displayed on the north-facing exterior wall of The Phipps. Okok is a Nigerian-American artist whose passion for drawing and painting started at the age of seven. He attended the Minneapolis Art Institute where he received an associate degree in fine art in 2013. Rivera is a multimedia artist and community leader of Puerto Rican descent. His public art focuses on the collaborative process with marginalized communities in order to showcase and depict their dreams and struggles.
Throughout the afternoon of the reception, visitors to The Phipps can participate in “The Smooch! Project” with artist Bonnie Fournier whose goal is to collect 10,000 photographs of people showing their affection to someone they love with a simple gesture – a kiss on the cheek. Fournier writes, “I reached this lofty number via a simple calculation: 50 U.S. states x 200 Smooch! photos per state equals 10,000 photographs!”
Participation in a Smooch! Photo shoot is free and entirely voluntary. No person is photographed without permission. To learn more, go to https://www.facebook.com/thesmoochproject/photos.
