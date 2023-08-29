Rector Heather Hill of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hudson calls for locals' help during the Hawaii fires.
The wildfires began on the Maui island on Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to CBS News’ ongoing coverage of the destruction. While the specific cause of the fires is yet to be officially determined, the Lahaina area was in a red flag warning for fire risks with high wind conditions caused by Hurricane Dora, a category four storm that was moving south of the islands.
Over 100 Hawaiians have passed away due to the rapid fires, according to CNN’s Aug. 18 reports.
As someone who recently moved to the Hudson area after living in Hawaii for five years, Hill is saddened by the ever growing damage of the fires.
While Hill lived in Honolulu for her work at The Parish of St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, the Episcopal community all throughout the state stayed connected.
One of the big losses to the Hawaiin Episcopal community is the annihilation of The Holy Innocents church, which was over 150 years old.
“It’s gone,” Hill said. “All the beautiful images and history are gone.”
The Hawaiin locals are practicing aloha, love and friendship, Hill said.
Even though Hill is no longer a Hawaiian resident, she remains connected to the area.
“The land becomes part of you,” she said.
With the road to recovery underway, Hill is hopeful that mainland residents will respect their time of intense grieving.
“Let people grieve and rebuild,” she said. “[Let them] renew the Hawaiian spirit.”
When the news broke about the Hawaiian fires, Hudson locals reached out to Hill with a list of questions.
“Are your friends okay?” and “Where should we give?” were the popular ones directed towards Hill.
Hill recommends people donate through the website episcopalhawaii.org. There is a button under "Pray for Maui'' to give directly online and designate it for either the Bishop's Pastoral Fund, A Cup of Cold Water (a ministry of the four Maui churches that are at the front of the relief efforts) or towards the Holy Innocents church.
People may write a check to A Cup of Cold Water at 2140 Main Street, Wailuku, HI 96793.
People may also donate to the “Maui Strong Fund” online at hawaiicommunityfoundation .org/maui-strong.
More information can be found at hawaiicounty.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.