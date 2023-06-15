An air quality alert has been issued for the Twin Cities area by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency until 6 a.m. Friday, June 16.
While wildfires rage, smoke mixes with the air, which can reach harmful levels. As a result, community members might observe a hazy sky, a smell of smoke and difficulty seeing long distances.
On the color-coded Air Quality Index, the Twin Cities area reached a red level, indicating a level that is unhealthy for everybody. As of Thursday at 9 a.m., the forecasted Air Quality Index is moderate; however, the alert remains active until Friday at 6 a.m.
Small smoke particles are able to enter the lungs and, eventually, the bloodstream, causing adverse health effects such as bronchitis or aggravating existing illnesses. Other symptoms might include eye irritation, shortness of breath or chest tightness according to a press release by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Individuals in sensitive groups, including children, older adults, pregnant people and those with preexisting conditions, may experience more serious health effects.
People with increased exposure may also experience health effects sooner than others, including those who spend a lot of time outdoors and those without air conditioning or a tightly sealed shelter.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency recommended that everyone avoid spending prolonged periods outdoors. It also recommended that those in affected areas reduce their contributions to air pollution, including avoiding any wood burning – indoors or outdoors – and reducing vehicle trips and idling when possible.
The smoke originated from the Canadian wildfires and will continue to move southward, before dissipating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.