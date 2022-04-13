Advocacy is vital to the success of programs, services and the health and well-being of older adults and people with disabilities. It is important to build relationships with lawmakers to have a voice in how public policy impacts their lives.
To help address the issues impacting older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of St. Croix County is collaborating with the Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc. to offer education and advocacy training April 21, 9 a.m. to noon, at Northwood Technical College, 1019 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond.
The training will be facilitated by Janet Zander, who has been serving as the Advocacy and Public Policy Coordinator for Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc. for the past nine years.
She coordinates the advocacy and public policy objectives for the agency and for the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network of which Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc. is a member.
Zander previously served as the Director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Portage County. She has worked with older adults, adults with disabilities and family caregivers across the long-term care continuum for over 30 years.
Zander holds a master’s degree in public administration and is also a state certified Social Worker.
The deadline to register is Thursday, April 14. To register contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center by phone at 715-381-4360 or email adrcinfo@sccwi.gov.
