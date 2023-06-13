“I am here for so many people.”
With those words, Relay for Life of St. Croix County committee member Deb Henry summed up the purpose for which hundreds of people took time out of their busy lives to walk laps around the track at the New Richmond HIgh School football field for 24 hours starting last Friday afternoon.
The bleachers were filled with cancer survivors, caregivers, family and friends when honorary co-chair Dianna Nichols turned a trash can into a podium and told the audience, “You may recover but you will never be the same as you were before.”
Nichols shared her story of diagnosis, grueling treatment, triumphant recovery and cherished second chance.
“I am 52 and half, but more often than not I refer to myself as being about two. I’m not sure when I started counting over, if it was when I finished hard chemo, when I had the surgery to remove the rest of the cancer, when I got the new implants,” Nichols said.” Or when the port came out to signify that I no longer need any more chemo. I just know that since I fought and I won I got to start a new life … Every single day from here on is a bonus day and I will live it accordingly.”
Emcee Jana Fischer reminded participants that in its thirtieth year, St. Croix County’s Relay for Life commemorates Dr. Gordy Klatt’s inaugural 24 hour marathon in May, 1985 in Tacoma, Washington to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
If you have never participated in a Relay for Life event, there is a unique ethos where grief and hope exist side by side lived out in the lives and stories of the survivors and inevitably the lives of people who have participated and volunteered in the past but who have since passed. The strength in numbers and shared experience of so many people brought together by a single foe lifts people up while also putting into perspective how devastating cancer is and how far we have yet to go to find a cure.
This year’s relay was particularly bittersweet with the deaths of Hillside Elementary teachers Bryan Hop and Jill Eckardt within a month and a half of each other from cancer.
Nichols embraced the mantra, “I got this” throughout her battle, kindled hope when she reminded others that everything is temporary, your hair grows back and your wounds heal. She also made a decision to take back her life.
“The biggest difference is that I have chosen not to let what I have been through define me as a person, but instead, I have found myself being an inspiration to others in similar situations,” Nichols said.
Nicholds obvious delight in her wig collection, determination to never wear the same shoes to consecutive chemo treatments and her commitment to live loud that started with her chemo treatments and continues today all pointed to a confidence, an inner strength she always did not always see in herself when others did.
She related an experience on the day of her last chemo treatment that just happened to take place on the same day of her sister’s wedding. Standing in line at a gas station, waiting to pay for her drink, her complexion red from the chemo, uncomfortably hot, wearing a dress for the wedding, she could not help but feel the conspicuous stare from the attendant at the register.
When it came time to pay for her drink, he indicated it was on the house. She expected it might be pity and half expected something like keep up the fight, instead she heard, “You make that dress look great.”
This year’s relay crushed its goal to raise $60,000 by raising more than $93,000 to fund cancer services, education, advocacy and research.
