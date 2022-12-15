By all accounts, Vernice Evans’ was a long and fully lived life. We would all do well to aspire to her example and make the most of every minute of our own.
Vernice Evans was the first person I met at the New Richmond News. It was 2012, and she was 91 although you never would have guessed it. I am pretty sure I could not actually see her sitting behind that tall counter at the front of the office there on Knowles Ave.
Vernice Mae Evans passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the St. Croix Health Center at the age of 101.
If the number of friends and neighbors who filled the sanctuary at First Lutheran Church for her service last week was any measure, she will be sincerely missed and widely remembered.
Evans worked at the New Richmond News for almost 25 years as a receptionist, proofreader, columnist and assistant to the editor.
I am going to share what some of her co-workers at the paper remembered about her as they knew her better than I, but she did make an impression on me as well.
I believe she took her job at the paper seriously. She always impressed me with her professional appearance and her patience with customers who came through the front door no matter their state of mind.
I think she would have considered many of her co-workers at the paper as friends and with them, she was honest or maybe unfiltered would be a better description, and typically cheerful and engaging.
She was the newspaper’s secret weapon, the ultimate inside woman. When it came to knowing what was going on around town, there were few folks she did not know or know someone who did.
Evans was as sharp as she was fit. You do not get to 91 with all your faculties without being determined, involved, caring and cared for.
Evans was undaunted when it came to the technology around the office. Where a lot of older folks might have been intimidated, she was courageous and competent.
I think Evans might have been happiest on the road. She enjoyed traveling, driving herself to Florida annually, making numerous trips to Hawaii and other parts unknown.
The other thing Evans loved was par, the sweet sound of a solid drive, divining the true line of a putt, the smell of a freshly cut green, “the grand old game,” golf.
Keep it down the middle, Vernice.
Sarah Nigbor – former editor at the New Richmond News:
“I had the privilege of working with Vernice first as an intern, then as a reporter, and finally as the editor at the News. She could always be counted on to know the latest scoop. I'll never forget watching her handle customers who swarmed in the front door on Wednesdays, wanting their Freedom gas coupons. She was always polite yet firm and nobody messed with Vernice. She was always impeccably dressed and a consummate professional. There was no better cheerleader and supporter of local news than Vernice Evans. I cannot think of New Richmond without thinking of her.”
Steve Dzubay – former publisher for RiverTowns:
I was the News' “carpetbagger” publisher, beginning about 1999. After ownership eliminated the local general manager, I'd office there 10 to 15 hours weekly to show-face, deal with problems and complaints, then run back to the safety of my River Falls office.
Vernice made it a privilege to be there.
She and I developed our own “chemistry.” If I wanted insight on something in the News office, I could count on Vernice to offer objective insight. Sometimes, I received unsolicited observations about one underperforming employee or another, building issues, or some area where our newspaper's coverage had fallen short. It was usually spot-on and appreciated.
She possessed the curiosity of a good reporter and had a keen interest in people. It showed in the way she treated anyone who visited the office – whether stopping by for a free copy of the Scotsman or coming in to read someone the riot-act. Her maturity and institutional knowledge of the people, organizations, businesses and events was invaluable for us non-natives.
Vernice was always positive about life. She appreciated her continued good health and worked to keep it. She was excited about playing golf, singing in the church choir, showing off her newest car, and mastering the iPhone or iPad upgrade.
She loved her February trips to Hawaii. The golf, relaxing time with family, and lingering dinners. The business class flights didn’t hurt either.
I could go on, reminiscing about her dedication to assembling News of the Past, acute attention to measuring column inches documenting reporter productivity for then-editor Jeff Holmquist, her frustrations with our burgeoning corporate bureaucracy, ongoing downsizing, etc.
Suffice to say she was one of the best coworkers I have ever had. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have known and worked beside Vernice.”
Dave Newman – former sports reporter for the New Richmond News:
“What always amazed me was the strength of Vernice's spirit. Nothing was going to slow her down. Well into her 90s, she was driving all over Minnesota to see relatives. She was such a social person, she remembered every person and seemingly every detail about them.
My wife wrote a college term paper about Vernice's remarkable career.”
Sharisse Germain – former sales associate at the New Richmond News:
“Vernice Evans was a treasure. I had the pleasure of working alongside her for RiverTown/New Richmond News from 2013-2018. She had the best stories about the people of New Richmond and loved to share them with everybody in The News office, and in her column, “News of the Past.” She was such a friendly face to everyone who came into the office, and she was cheerful, silly, witty, and kind. Her love for golf and martinis, and her annual trips to Hawaii served as an inspiration for how to live life fabulously. She will be missed.”
Nancy Long – former sales associate at the New Richmond News:
“I remember my first day in the New Richmond office.
There was Vernice, in her 90's, impeccably dressed with a welcoming smile.
Her social calendar was always full and it was great to watch her enjoy each day to the fullest.
She was truly a New Richmond icon and I am thankful I had the pleasure of working with her.”
Judy Monette – former sales associate at the New Richmond News:
“Vernice was such a classy lady. The first day I met her, she was quick to correct how I pronounced her name: Vernice, rhymes with furnace. It was a great pleasure working with Vernice. She knew everyone. Everyone adored her. She did a fantastic job with News of The Past, greeting customers and proofreading. Not sure how she proofread such small print every day, my eyes would go cross proofing for her. She took pride in her work. Always glad to be at work. I miss the years of Hawaii photo books. Kay did a wonderful job capturing Vernice’s Birthday in Hawaii. Truly will miss such an inspirational lady.”
Jordan Willi - Former reporter for the New Richmond News:
“For me, Vernice had the best stories and always had so many interesting things to add to any conversation. She was always a pleasure to be around and made every event or conversation much more entertaining.”
